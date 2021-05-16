Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,603 shares of company stock worth $5,386,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

