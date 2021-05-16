iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,196,000 after acquiring an additional 477,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after acquiring an additional 409,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,721,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,764,000 after purchasing an additional 191,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after acquiring an additional 276,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 971,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.72 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $80.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.