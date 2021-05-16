iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) is Goodwin Investment Advisory’s 4th Largest Position

Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 5.2% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXN. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $313.17 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $205.55 and a 12 month high of $331.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.60.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

