iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $79.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.79 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

