iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,996,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.