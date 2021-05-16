iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,865. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.