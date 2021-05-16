J Mariner Kemper Sells 332 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $32,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,470 shares in the company, valued at $19,646,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $30,712.71.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 4,221 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $353,213.28.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,280,000 after purchasing an additional 258,315 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

