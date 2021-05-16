Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $118.92 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

