Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Lowered to $45.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.55.

Get Jamf alerts:

JAMF opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. Jamf has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $76.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.47 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jamf will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.