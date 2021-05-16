Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,244 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 118.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $1,927,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average is $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

