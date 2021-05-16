Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,196 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.