Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 203 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,360,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,858,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,736,000 after buying an additional 433,443 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,368,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 986.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after buying an additional 361,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,454,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,340,000 after buying an additional 281,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $58.49 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.11.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.90.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.