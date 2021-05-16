Jay M. Gratz Sells 2,140 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TREX opened at $104.69 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.27.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.