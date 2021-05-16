JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,282 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in JD.com were worth $39,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in JD.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of JD opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

