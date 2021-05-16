Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Schrödinger in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

SDGR opened at $61.24 on Friday. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 83.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,393 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Schrödinger by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 692.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 566,839 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $25,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 45,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $4,716,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,507,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,599,881 shares of company stock worth $139,676,039 in the last 90 days.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

