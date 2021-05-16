Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

NYSE HR opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

