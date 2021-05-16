Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XENE. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

