Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €30.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JEN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jenoptik presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €28.43 ($33.45).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €22.80 ($26.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of €25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.74. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €19.04 ($22.40) and a 1 year high of €30.22 ($35.55).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.