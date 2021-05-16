Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JRSH shares. TheStreet cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

