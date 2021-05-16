Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.
Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
