John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,694 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 71.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF worth $34,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.

