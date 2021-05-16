JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €185.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €155.25 ($182.65).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €104.75 ($123.24) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €80.74 ($94.99) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

