JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €185.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €155.25 ($182.65).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €104.75 ($123.24) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €80.74 ($94.99) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

