JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 590,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.70. The company has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.