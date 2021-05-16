Justin Spencer Sells 6,000 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,989.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Justin Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $231,095.25.

VCRA stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

