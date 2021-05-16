Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KALU opened at $132.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $187,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total value of $55,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

