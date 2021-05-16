Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.07.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $309.01. 3,057,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.31 and its 200-day moving average is $222.20. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $132.33 and a 52 week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

