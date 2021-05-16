KARMA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $150.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 47.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $83.50 million and approximately $150.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005839 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00113942 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

