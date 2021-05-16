Karpas Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,311,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,054,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after buying an additional 678,349 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in FOX by 20.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,759,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,766,000 after acquiring an additional 625,376 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of FOXA traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. 4,677,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171,242. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.