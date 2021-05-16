Karpas Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Karpas Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for about 4.2% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.72. 341,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -195.26 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,085.71%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.