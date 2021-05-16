Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Karpas Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 1.5% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Creative Planning increased its position in Mplx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $1,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Mplx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mplx by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.69. 3,640,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,340. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.53%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

