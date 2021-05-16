Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 155 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Karpas Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 166,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,925. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

