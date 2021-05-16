Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) dropped 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 20,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,446,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $689.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,514,783.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959 over the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,031,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 830,712 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,288,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 428,208 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.