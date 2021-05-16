KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

KBCSY opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $41.60.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

