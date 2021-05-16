KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.
KBCSY opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.52. KBC Group has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $41.60.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
