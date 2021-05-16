Keebeck Alpha LP Boosts Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 176.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PNM shares. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

