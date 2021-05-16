Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter worth $60,278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 635,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 267,355 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 635,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 230,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Athene by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,943,000 after buying an additional 185,257 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

