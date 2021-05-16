Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 76,951 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,951 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.67 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.10 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average is $116.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.