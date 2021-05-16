Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $3.44 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,910,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day moving average of $210.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.