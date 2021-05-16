Kendall Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.