Kendall Capital Management Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Equitable comprises approximately 1.5% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,138,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Equitable by 653.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,613 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Equitable by 118.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,355,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,184 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equitable news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

