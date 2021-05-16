Kendall Capital Management Has $602,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,059,426.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240,347 shares of company stock valued at $39,410,054 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMHC opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

