Kendall Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Shares of BIIB opened at $280.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.34 and a 200 day moving average of $264.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

