Kendall Capital Management Sells 130 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.