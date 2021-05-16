Kendall Capital Management Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 88.7% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN opened at $288.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $177.83 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

