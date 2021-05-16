Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.72. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $818,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,092 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,439 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 67,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

