KeyCorp Increases Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $125.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.56.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,700. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.