Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KEYUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.96.

KEYUF stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. Keyera has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

