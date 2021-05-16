Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to C$31.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keyera from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $25.30 on Friday. Keyera has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

