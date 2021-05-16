Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keyera presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.65.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$30.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 108.65. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.62.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.85%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

