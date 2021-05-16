Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$31.00 at National Bank Financial

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KEY. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.65.

TSE KEY opened at C$30.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.62. The company has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 108.65. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$18.04 and a 1 year high of C$30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.85%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

