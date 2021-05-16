Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

KRP stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.33.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

