Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

